Police: Man arrested with loaded shotgun after threatening to harm ex-girlfriend in Westboro

A man was arrested with a loaded shotgun after he allegedly threatened to harm his ex-girlfriend during an event in Westboro over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call regarding threats at the Knights of Columbus on Willow Street on Saturday learned spoke with the victim who reported her ex-boyfriend made threats to harm her, according to the Westboro Police Department.

An investigation revealed that the victim and her 4-year-old daughter had an active restraining order against the suspect, who police later identified as Carlos Garrastegui Rivera.

Officers later tried to stop Rivera as he operated a black Honda Pilot in the area of the event but he allegedly fled to a parking lot on East Main Street.

When officers tracked down Rivera, he ditched his vehicle and fled into the woods, according to police. A K9 team was deployed and Rivera was ultimately taken into custody.

A subsequent search of Rivera’s vehicle yielded a loaded shotgun, police said.

Rivera is charged with three counts of violation of an abuse prevention order, threats to commit a crime - to wit murder, failure to stop for police, threats to commit a crime, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

Additional charges are possible pending the outcome of an investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

