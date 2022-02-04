Police: Man arrested in October at U.S. Supreme Court returned to D.C. Thursday

A man who was arrested in October for allegedly illegally parking in front of the U.S. Supreme Court and causing a disruption returned to the capitol again Thursday, according to police.

U.S. Capitol Police agents spotted Dale Paul Melvin, 55, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court at about 9 a.m. As a safety precaution, officers closed off the area, according to a press release from the capitol police.

While capitol police said he was from Kimball when he was arrested in October, police declined to comment on his current residence following Thursday's incident.

Several roads around the complex were closed for about 15 minutes. Melvin was illegally parked in his Chevy Tahoe, according to the Capitol Police's Twitter.

After some discussion, Melvin agreed to leave the area and was not arrested, police said.

Police also noticed concerning language on a public social media believed to belong to Melvin that related to his presence at the Supreme Court.

The incident remains under investigation.

“Our officers and agents are focused on our critical mission,” said USCP Chief Tom Manger. “I applaud them for their keen observation and for not taking any chances when it comes to safety and security.”

Capitol police arrested Melvin on Oct. 5, 2021, for failure to obey a police officer and assault on a police officer after he was alleged to have illegally parked in front of the court and caused a disruption to the capitol campus and the community.

He appeared frustrated, refused to talk to officers, and said, "The time for talking is done," the capitol police said in the Oct. 5 incident.

Bill Miller, public information officer with the U.S. Attorney's Office, said the charge of assault on a police officer is an offense that is prosecuted by their office, while the other charge would be prosecuted by the D.C. Office of the Attorney General.

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not move forward with their case in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, Miller said. He declined to comment further

A request for comment to the D.C. Office of the Attorney General was not immediately returned Friday morning.

Police have said Melvin also came to the capitol complex in August 2021 and made concerning statements.

The Supreme Court Police, who handled the August incident, did not immediately return a request for comment Friday morning.

Phone numbers listed for Melvin were changed or disconnected.

