Police say man arrested after opening fire at Roswell Krystal on Holcomb Bridge Road

After a shooting drew a large police presence to the area of Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell on Tuesday night, police say a man has been arrested.

According to the Roswell Police Department, several calls to 911 came in about gunfire around Holcomb Bridge Road and Dogwood Road. Police arrived at a Krystal restaurant and spoke to witnesses.

After getting a description from witnesses at the scene, officers found a suspect behind a nearby Krystal’s who matched the description they were given.

He was later identified as LaDarrius McCoy and detained without incident.

Further investigation by police determined that McCoy had gotten into a fight with another person and during the fight had pulled out a gun and opened fire.

No one was injured by the gunshots and McCoy ran from the scene, hiding the weapon in an exterior freezer at the restaurant before being detained, police said.

Detectives found the firearm and charged McCoy with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Roswell police say the incident is still under active investigation.

