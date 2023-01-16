Police: Man arrested for pistol-whipping woman, fleeing Seattle officers

A man was arrested for multiple crimes stemming from an attack on a woman near Seattle’s Licton Springs neighborhood on Sunday, according to Seattle police.

A woman called 911 and said a man had threatened to kill her and pistol-whipped her with a handgun in the 9700 block of Evanston Avenue North.

That information gave officers probable cause to arrest a 41-year-old man for investigation of second-degree assault with a handgun.

During a search at around 2 p.m., officers found the suspect’s car in the area. Officers tried to pull over the driver, but he drove off.

Police chased the suspect’s car for a short time until became disabled. The driver, who police say matched the description of the assault suspect, was holding a handgun as he ran away from the car.

Officers said the man pointed the gun at them as they followed him from their police vehicle.

A perimeter was set up to contain the area where the man was last seen near Evanston Avenue North and North 97th Street.

A Seattle Police Department K-9 team was called in and the man was found hiding nearby. He was taken into custody and his handgun was recovered.

He was arrested for investigation of several counts of assault, eluding police, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was later booked into the King County Jail.