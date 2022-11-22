Police: Man arrested for promoting prostitution, false imprisonment after woman texts ‘Help’ to 911

A Washington County man is in jail on charges of promoting prostitution and false imprisonment after police say a woman texted them for help Sunday.

Nikolaus Breland, 32, of Monongahela, is also facing charges of sexual assault, simple assault and terroristic threats.

Monongahela police said 911 received texts from an 18-year-old woman Sunday saying she needed help and that she was being held in the 700 block of W. Main Street. The woman said she was in a house that was boarded up and that Breland was asleep, according to the complaint.

Washington County SWAT was called in to assist. Breland was taken into custody.

Police said the woman met Breland on a dating app. She said he forced her to engage in sexual acts with others and used physical violence and threatened her life, according to the complaint.

Breland is in the Washington County Jail, unable to post $50,000 bail.

