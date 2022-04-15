Police: Man arrested for pushing woman into train in California

TechCrunch

Days after the inexplicably idle mega-billionaire and chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX announced that he had bought a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter and would join its board, wait no he’s not doing that; Musk wants the whole damn thing. In a tweet, Musk disclosed that he served Twitter an offer to buy its remaining stock at $54 per share, confirming murmurs that his endgame — and it is a game for him — is a hostile takeover of one of the world’s most prominent social networks. It’s still a mystery how Musk plans to execute his grand plans at Twitter while competently helming two large, ambitious tech companies, but the world’s richest man apparently didn’t have enough to keep him busy.