Police: Man arrested after ransacking Nashua restaurant

Feb. 23—A Merrimack man was arrested after police say he broke into a Nashua restaurant and ransacked the bar.

Steven Bennett, 52, was charged with burglary, a felony and criminal mischief.

Police were called to an Amherst Street restaurant Wednesday shortly before noon for a report of a man who had forced his way into the locked business. When officers arrived, they found a man standing outside and "acting erratically," according to a news release from Nashua police.

Witnesses told the officers that the man, later identified as Bennett, ransacked the bar and seating area, causing damage, and officers later learned that he also had damaged a vehicle in the parking lot, police said.

Bennett was released on personal recognizance with a court hearing set for March 30 in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua.