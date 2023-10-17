Police: Man arrested for reckless driving after driving into dump truck in Redmond

A man was arrested for reckless driving Tuesday after he reportedly drove into a dump truck in Redmond, according to the Redmond Police Department.

At about 1 p.m., police responded to the report of a collision in the 5500 block of 148th Avenue Northeast.

According to police, a 50-year-old man crashed into a dump truck with his car, and both caught fire.

The driver of the car was arrested for reckless driving.

The dump truck driver was not injured.

Northbound 148th Avenue near the scene of the collision was closed as crews worked the scene.

Drivers were asked to take alternate routes.

Police are on the scene of a collision in the 5500 block of 148th Ave. NE. A vehicle crashed into a dump truck and both caught fire. A male, approximately 50 years old, is in custody for reckless driving. No injuries. NB 148th Ave. NE, Redmond, is closed. Please use alt. routes. pic.twitter.com/XhXndU0bkN — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) October 17, 2023