Police: Man arrested after robbing Mall of America store with rifle

A 28-year-old man was arrested after robbing a Mall of America store with a rifle Friday afternoon, Bloomington police said.

The man — identified as 28-year-old Cartier Troy Alexander — also is suspected of robbing Twin City Pawn in Minneapolis earlier in the day, Bloomington police deputy chief Kimberly Clauson said.

Police were contacted by Mall of America security who reported a man carrying a rifle inside the mall. Security had been alerted by a caller inside the mall who reported seeing the man. Security officers detained Alexander as he exited the Lids store on the southeast side of the mall’s third level. He was carrying a rifle.

Authorities then determined that Alexander had robbed Lids, a hat and apparel store. A vehicle associated with Alexander was located in a mall parking ramp and is pending a search warrant, Clauson said.

