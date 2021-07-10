Police: Man arrested in San Diego after Chicago slaying

·1 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — A 34-year-old man sought by police in the fatal shooting of a couple at a Puerto Rican culture celebration in Chicago has been arrested in California.

Anthony Lorenzi is charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting extradition to Illinois, Chicago police said Saturday.

Lorenzi was arrested Friday by U.S. marshals in the parking lot of an apartment complex in San Diego.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said Saturday that investigators learned that Lorenzi fled to San Diego the morning after Gyovanny Arzuaga, 24, and Yasmin Perez, 23, were shot June 19 following a parade in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The couple, who had two children, were attacked after what police called a minor traffic crash.

Video of the shooting showed Perez being dragged by several people from a dark SUV with a Puerto Rican flag sticking out of a window. Arzuaga, who was seen on the ground nearly covering her, was then shot in the head by a gunman in a white tank top.

Perez died three days later.

Lorenzi is charged in Arzuaga’s death. Perez may have been shot accidentally in the neck by Arzuaga, police have said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Actress Seydoux tests COVID positive ahead of Cannes appearances: Variety

    James Bond actress Lea Seydoux, who was to appear next week at the Cannes Film Festival, where organisers are trying to keep COVID-19 contagion in check, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Paris, entertainment site Variety reported on Saturday. The world's biggest cinema showcase, which kicked off on the French Riviera on July 6 and has so far drawn stars from around the world despite health crisis restrictions, was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year's reboot is taking place amid rising cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus in France, although vaccinations are also progressing and festival organisers are running tight testing checks on attendees.

  • When and How to Watch the Opening Ceremony of This Summer's Tokyo Olympics

    The opening ceremonies of the Olympics are always a chance for the host country to put on a spectacular show, making them one of the most anticipated moments of the Summer Games. Although the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo will be unlike any Games before them, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Japan's Olympic Stadium when the opening ceremony kicks off on Friday, July 23, from 8 to 11:30 p.m.

  • Inside Bella Hadid's New Romance With Marc Kalman

    Two years after splitting with on-and-off love The Weeknd, Bella Hadid seems to have found the perfect fit in art director and clothing designer Marc Kalman. Says a source, “She is truly so happy."

  • Here's What Barack Obama Is Reading This Summer

    When we think about celebrity reading lists, two names come to mind. Reese Witherspoon and Oprah. However, If there is anyone we trust when it comes to recommendations, it’s former president Barack Obama. Well, he’s our new go-to for finding something to read . . . one thing we’re always looking for are books you […]

  • Dig at Pilgrim and Native American memorial sparks intrigue

    Archaeologists combing a hill near Plymouth Rock where a park will be built in tribute to the Pilgrims and their Native American predecessors have made a poignant discovery: It's not the first time the site has been used as a memorial. David Landon of the University of Massachusetts-Boston’s Fiske Center for Archaeological Research says his team unearthed a cache of personal items he thinks were buried there in the late 1800s, most likely by a brokenhearted settler who had outlived all three of her children.

  • It’s coming Rome? Matteo Berrettini hoping for more Italian success on Sunday

    The 25-year-old claimed a 6-3 6-0 6-7 (3) 6-4 victory in the semi-finals.

  • Report: Nationals agree to contract with veteran Derek Dietrich

    Derek Dietrich spent the first six years of his career playing in the NL East with the Marlins.

  • Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him

    Law enforcement officers in Chicago fatally shot a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 9:40 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, Chicago police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters. A group of law enforcement officers identified the man, but he wouldn’t get out of the vehicle he was in and pointed a gun at the officers, Brown said.

  • Repair Brittle, Bleached Hair With These 7 Expert-Backed Tips

    For one, swap your harsh hair elastics for gentler, satin ones.

  • Federal rental protections set to expire

    Many Americans fear they'll be out on the street at the end of the month.

  • Trapped hiker in 108-degree heat rescued by chopper in Palm Springs

    As another potentially deadly heat wave blasts the Southwest, California first responders airlift man in distress, as temperature hits 108°.

  • Aon wins EU nod for $30 billion Willis deal, with conditions

    BRUSSELS/NEW YORK (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators on Friday cleared with conditions Aon's $30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson after it agreed to divest key parts of Willis' business to rival Arthur J. Gallagher in return for the EU green light. The deal will put London-headquartered Aon ahead of the world's largest insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc and comes as insurers struggle with rising claims and new challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. The European Commission said the asset sales will make Arthur J. Gallagher a credible rival to the combined company.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo is brilliant but gets no help, Suns took command of game, series with win

    Antetokounmpo finished with 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting. It wasn't enough.

  • Is Chris Paul too much for Jrue Holiday?

    The GameTime crew discusses the defensive mistakes from Jrue Holiday against Chris Paul in the first two games of the NBA finals.

  • Samuel Olson's mom on suspect's murder charge: 'I have no words'

    Sarah Olson said that she was thankful someone was being held accountable, but feels there's another person who needs to be charged.

  • Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of 3 men found at Georgia golf course, authorities say

    The incident unfolded at the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw on Saturday after a pickup truck drove onto the course.

  • I visit Universal Orlando once a month. Here are the 12 best ways I save money at the parks.

    From becoming an annual pass holder to staying on park property, there are many ways I cut costs on my frequent visits to Universal in Florida.

  • G-20 finance ministers back plan to stop use of tax havens

    Top finance officials representing most of the world's economy have backed a sweeping revision of international taxation that includes a 15% global minimum corporate levy to deter big companies from resorting to low-rate tax havens. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the proposal would end a “self-defeating international tax competition” in which countries have for years lowered their rates to attract companies. Countries would enact the minimum tax requirement into their own laws.

  • Woman, 36, charged with murder after pensioner's torso found in woods

    Jemma Mitchell, 36, has been charged with the murder of Mee Kuen Chong, 67.

  • Rioter sentenced to 18 months in prison for violence during George Floyd demonstration

    A South Carolina man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Thursday after he damaged a police cruiser and attacked officers during unrest that followed the death of George Floyd.