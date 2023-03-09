Police: Man arrested on scene of Dayton deadly fire for taking photos of bodies, refusing to leave

A man was arrested Wednesday night on the scene of a fire in Dayton where five people died.

Crews spent around 18 hours on scene of a fire on North Broadway Street, making sure the fire was out and that an emergency demolition was complete.

Darrel McKinney, 68, was arrested around 7 p.m. Wednesday night for misconduct at an emergency scene, according to an incident report by Dayton police.

“There was a citizen that was arrested at the scene ... when you see us at fire scenes, we could have scene tape to keep citizens out of the danger zone. This individual got very close to the pile that we were actively working on. When told to leave, you did not do so,” Dayton Fire Chief Jeff Lykins said during a press conference Thursday.

Lykins said McKinney is accused of also taking pictures of the scene where bodies of those who died in the fire could be seen.

McKinney is currently not in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail, according to jail records.

