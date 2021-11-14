A Redding man was arrested Saturday in connection to illegally shooting a shotgun in a Redding neighborhood, his second arrest on similar charges in two months.

Solomon Lewis, 22, of Redding was accused of firing a shotgun into the air four times outside his Redding home in the 3600 block of Churn Creek Road at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Redding police.

Police said Lewis went outside his home and fired the gun during an argument.

Lewis was arrested on suspicion of firing a gun in a 'grossly negligent manner, which could result in injury or death," police said.

Lewis was arrested on similar charges following his arrest Oct. 9, when he allegedly fired a handgun during a fight in downtown Redding, police said.

The Redding man was out of jail after posting bail when the incident happened this past Saturday, police said.

Damon Arthur is part of a team of journalists who investigate wrongdoing and find the unheard voices to tell the stories of the North State.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Police: Man arrested a second time for illegally firing a gun