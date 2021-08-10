Police: Man arrested in September Schenectady stabbing, slashing; Victim cut in face

Aug. 10—SCHENECTADY — A local man has been arrested in connection with a September stabbing and slashing that left the victim disfigured, authorities said.

Jermaine S. Russell, 41, listed as homeless, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, felonies.

Russell is accused of stabbing the victim six times with a knife in his face and body just before 1 a.m. Sept. 25 at an address on Albany Street, according to allegations filed in court.

In one instance, Russell is accused of causing a cut from the victim's upper lip down to his jaw line that required more than 200 stitches to close, according to the allegations.

Paperwork in court suggests police had been looking for Russell since at least October. Police took him into custody Aug. 3, records show.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.