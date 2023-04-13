Police: Man arrested for sexual assault at Salem park

A young man is under arrest, accused of attacking and raping a victim at a popular Salem park on Tuesday night.

Jarrod Paul Brousseau, 18, of Salem, is charged with assault with intent to rape, indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, assault and battery with serious bodily injury and intimidation of a witness.

Officers responding to a report of an assault in the area of Winter Island Park around 6:36 p.m. found a victim who was able to provide a description of her alleged assailant, according to Salem Police.

Authorities say they saw Brousseau, who matched the suspect’s description, walking along the road away from the park minutes after speaking with the victim. Brousseau tried eluding police by running into the wood line but officers were able to make contact with him.

He was arrested and arraigned in Salem District Court on Wednesday. Brousseau was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on May 1.

Salem Police say there is no active threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

