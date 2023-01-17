A 31-year-old man was arrested after shooting at officers in an east Redding neighborhood Sunday evening, police said.

Cord Lane was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer and other charges, the Redding Police Department said in a news release posted on its Facebook page.

Police went to the intersection of Cascade Lane and Victor Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Sunday after reports of numerous gunshots fired.

Investigators said officers were walking the area looking for the alleged shooter when they were fired upon.

As police worked to surround the area, a man walked out from the Casa Serena Apartments on Victor Avenue and approached them, investigators said.

Police arrested the man, later identified as Lane, and determined that he had a concealed handgun and bullets in his front sweatshirt pockets, investigators said.

Officers learned that Lane lived in the Casa Serena Apartments and searched his unit with the help of a SWAT team, but did not find anyone else in the apartment, investigators said.

Police also found spent casings and live ammunition in Lane’s apartment, investigators said.

No injuries were reported.

The news release did not give a motive for the alleged shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Police: Man arrested after shooting at officers in Redding neighborhood