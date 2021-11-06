Police: Man arrested after shooting in Phoenix

A Phoenix police vehicle.

Phoenix police arrested a man early Saturday morning after he fired several rounds toward officers when police were responding to a report of domestic violence.

Police responded to the report around 3:45 a.m. near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road, Sgt. Vincent Cole said in a statement.

Officers on scene learned that a man was firing a gun into the air, according to Cole.

The suspect fired several rounds towards the officers as well, striking one of the patrol vehicles, Cole said.

He was taken into custody with the use of a stun bag round and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to Cole.

There were no additional injuries as a result of this incident.

Police did not provide more information as the man's arrest was still being processed as of Saturday afternoon.

