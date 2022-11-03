Police: Man arrested after shots he fired entered neighboring home

21-year-old Brandon Strong is behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail, unable to post the $5,000 bond. Police say he’s accused of firing a gun inside a home he was in. The bullets traveled through the wall and into a neighbor’s home.

Court documents say he was detained and then arrested after 9 p.m. Tuesday night. According to those documents, Strong was in a juvenile’s home on Plum Way in Lawrenceville and got in a fight with her. Police say that’s when he pulled out a pistol and fired at the wall.

Five bullets struck a neighbor’s home on nearby Hatfield Street. Two bullets went through a window and into a door jamb where the family’s home office and bedroom are. Another three bullets were lodged in the siding in the back of the home.

Neighbors say the shots caused a ton of commotion and concern.

“It definitely makes me feel better he’s not going to be running around and has a gun and is shooting people,” neighbor Seth Sethstrayer tells Channel 11.

Seth Sethstrayer is a Ph.D. student at Pitt. He says he moved to Lawrenceville because neighbors told him the area was safe and quiet.

“I moved to Lawrenceville, I really liked the neighborhood, had a lot of friends here, thought it was safer back here,” Sethstrayer added. “It makes you question if you’re safe walking around.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

