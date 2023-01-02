Police: Man arrested after smashing windows at North Station, calling officers ‘pigs’

A man has been arrested after he smashed windows at North Station and called officers ‘pigs,’ according to police.

On December 31, 2022, Transit police responded to North Station for a report of a male smashing windows, turning over tables and threatening people.

Upon arrival, police found the male who provided his middle finger at the officers and screamed that they were “pigs.”

Officers arrested a 45-year-old man from Chelsea was arrested for malicious damage of property and disorderly conduct.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

