Police: Man arrested for Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that it arrested a man for his involvement in a shooting in Southeast D.C.

MPD said that two suspects approached someone at about 1:32 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of A St. and 16th St., SW. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim. They went through the victim’s pockets before fleeing the scene.

According to a police report, the victim was shot multiple times – they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, officers were notified that a man walked into a local hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said the man was one of the suspects.

19-year-old Christ Tchakounte, of Hyattsville, Md., was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun).

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

