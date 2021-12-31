Police: Man arrested after stabbing of ex-girlfriend in Covington

A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend multiple times on Tuesday, according to Covington police.

Donte Cammon was arrested by Cincinnati police Friday morning on attempted murder charges and a parole violation warrant, officials said in a news release.

A Covington police officer discovered a woman unresponsive on the sidewalk around 5:16 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said. She had a stab wound to her chest and two stab wounds to her upper back.

An investigation found that Cammon and the victim, who hasn't been identified, had ended a 10-month relationship earlier that day, the release states. The victim then traveled from Cincinnati to Covington.

The victim was outside the Cold Shelter when Cammon approached and stabber her three times causing serious injury, officials said. She underwent emergency surgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she remains in stable condition.

Following the attack, Cammon fled the scene on foot and threw the knife under a parked car, police said, adding the incident was witnessed by several bystanders and captured on surveillance footage.

Cammon is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Detective Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2272.

