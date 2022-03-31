Police: Man arrested after stealing car, crashing it into construction site

Pittsburgh police say a man was arrested after stealing a car outside the Duquesne Club on Thursday morning.

Police said the man took off driving around the city for about 30 minutes before crashing it into a construction area at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Wood Street.

“I saw maybe seven or eight of the construction workers running out of the way. It was almost like a movie set,” said witness Marc Fleming.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in a busy part of the city. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

A witness said he was working in his office when he heard a commotion outside, looked down and saw Allegheny County police officers use a Taser stun gun on the driver.

“I saw two streams of a Taser going in the driver side of the car,” said Fleming. “After that, the car crashed through the barricade and came down Wood Street and almost landed on its side.”

Police say the driver was arrested and taken to the hospital.

Part of the construction site was damaged, but it will be fixed. The work continued after the incident.

