Police: Man arrested after stealing woman’s purse, stabbing man in chest in downtown Seattle

A man was arrested early Saturday after stealing a woman’s purse, then stabbing a man in the chest multiple times, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just before 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a strong-arm robbery at the intersection of Minor Avenue and Howell Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.

According to police, the man was walking with a 32-year-old woman when an unknown man approached the pair and grabbed the woman’s purse. When the male victim attempted to get the purse back, the suspect stabbed him in the chest.

Officers provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene. The man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police were searching the area for the suspect when a security guard at a nearby construction site called 911 to report seeing a suspicious man on the property.

The security guard recognized the man matched the description of the stabbing suspect and notified the police.

Officers located the suspect, a 35-year-old man, in the 800 block of Lenora Street and took him into custody.

He will be booked into King County Jail for robbery and assault.