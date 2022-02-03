Police: Man arrested with stolen truck, check

Feb. 3—ELKHART — An Elkhart man faces drug possession and theft charges following a traffic stop Tuesday.

Geovanni Guerrero, 33, was arrested in north Elkhart after police stopped a truck thought to be tied to burglaries in the area. Police say the pickup truck had been hot-wired and that Guerrero was in possession of a stolen cashier's check worth over $20,000.

He was charged with three Level 6 felonies: Auto theft, possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic offender. He was also charged with theft and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $3,000 bond.

According to court documents:

A patrolman with the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office was in the area of Nappanee Street and California Road just after 12:30 a.m. when he saw a tan Ford F150 with a loud exhaust. The truck fit the description of one seen in the area driven by a man who was reportedly burglarizing residences, police say.

The officer stopped the truck and spoke with Guerrero, who showed a driver's license with a suspended status. The patrolman noticed a glass pipe with white residue on the floor of the truck and a baggie in the door pocket, containing a crystal substance that later tested positive for 1.5 grams of meth, according to police.

He also noticed that the ignition switch of the truck appeared to be popped off and the engine couldn't be stopped. The truck turned out to be stolen from a Mishawaka dealership but hadn't been reported yet, according to police.

Police say they found a cashier's check in Guerrero's pocket when he was searched after his arrest. The $21,309 check was made out to another dealership.

The man who issued the check told police he sent it the previous week and didn't know how it would end up anywhere other than the car dealership.