Police: Man arrested after SWAT called to South Side apartment

Apr. 13—A man who refused to come out of a South Side apartment early Tuesday morning was tased by police before being taken into custody, officials said.

Pittsburgh police officers responded to the 100 block of South 19th Street around 1:50 a.m. after being notified by West Virginia State Police about a man in the city who made threats toward West Virginia schools and businesses, according to Public Safety Spokesman Maurice Matthews.

Officers who responded to the apartment where they believed the suspect to be reported hearing windows and other items being broken.

When the man, who was not identified, refused to exit the apartment, SWAT officers and negotiators were called to the scene.

SWAT officers made entry into the apartment around 5 a.m. after giving several commands for the man to exit, Matthews said.

The man was tased after officers said he was being combative.

According to Matthews, West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation regarding threats made to schools and businesses.

Further information was not immediately available.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@triblive.com or via Twitter .