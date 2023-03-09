Police: Man arrested for threatening to shoot up Back Bay management office

A Back Bay office was evacuated last Thursday after a man threatened to shoot up the place, according to police.

Charles Deng, 24, of Boston, was charged with threats with serious public alarm.

Boston Police say they responded to a management office on Boylston Street around 5:43 p.m. for a report of a shooting threat made via cell phone.

The office self evacuated and detectives were able to locate the suspect during a follow up investigation. Deng was arrested on March 8.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

It is unclear if Deng was an employee of the office that was threatened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW