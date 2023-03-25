Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot employee at Pioneer Square apartment building

A man was arrested on Friday after threatening a staff member at an apartment building in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood, according to police.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers arrived at the apartment building in the 200 block of Third Avenue South, where they spoke with a witness who said they had a confrontation with a man.

The man allegedly displayed “what looked like a gun,” then approached a 27-year-old man who worked at the building and threatened to shoot him without provocation. The victim left the building before police arrived.

Officers later located the 58-year-old male suspect and obtained a search warrant to take him into custody.

While searching for the suspect, police also recovered a pellet gun.

The man was arrested for felony harassment and booked into the King County Jail.



