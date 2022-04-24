Police: Man arrested after trying to grab Boston officer’s gun

A Hyde Park man who police say tried to grab a Boston police officer’s gun was arrested on weapons and assault charges on Saturday.

Ricardo Fields, 40, tried to run from officers responding to a report of a person with a gun in Dorchester, according to a statement from Boston Police. During the chase, officers saw him pull a gun from his waistband and drop it on the sidewalk, police said.

The gun was later determined to be a 9mm Luger handgun with one round in the chamber and seven rounds in the magazine, according to police.

An officer drew his gun and ordered Fields to stop. He ignored the officer’s commands, ran at the officer and grabbed the barrel of his gun, police said.

The two struggled, with the officer trying to put the gun back into his holster, police said. The gun’s magazine was ejected during the struggle.

Additional officers arrived and placed Fields under arrest. He is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, assault with a deadly weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and armed career criminal Level 3.

Fields will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

