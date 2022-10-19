Police: Man arrested after woman found beaten outside Conemaugh hospital

Oct. 19—A Philadelphia man was jailed Tuesday, accused of beating a woman outside Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center as she tried to run inside, authorities said.

Johnstown police charged Michael E. Taylor, 28, with aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, reckless endangerment, theft and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, police were dispatched to the hospital, on Franklin Street in Johnstown, on Sunday for a report of a man beating a woman.

Police found a woman with a bloody face on the road, being treated by hospital staff.

Police said they reviewed security video, which reportedly showed Taylor drive up in a white Chevrolet Malibu.

A woman climbed out and started running to the hospital when Taylor allegedly got out, chased her, grabbed her and punched her in the face multiple times, knocking out a tooth, the affidavit said.

The woman told police Taylor had strangled her at a residence on Grove Avenue and then drove her to the hospital. Taylor told the woman to report that she had been assaulted by someone else, the affidavit said.

Taylor was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $125,000 bond.