Police: Man assaulted another man outside Olyphant bar

Jan. 3—A Lovettsville, Virginia, man assaulted another man outside an Olyphant bar early on New Year's Day, leaving the victim with a broken leg and other injuries, borough police said.

Brian Hambley, 25, faces aggravated and simple assault and harassment charges after the incident Sunday outside The Bar and Company, 415 Lackawanna Ave., police said.

Officers dispatched to the bar just before 1 a.m. found George Marheuka with bruises and lacerations to his face and head and what was later determined to be a leg fracture, police said. He told officers he was assaulted when he saw a man fighting other people and tried to intervene.

Hambley, who was taken into custody at a home in Throop, was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Paul Keeler and held in the Lackawanna County Prison on $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing was scheduled Jan. 10 at 11:15 a.m.

— DAVID SINGLETON