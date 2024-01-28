Police: Man assaulted by man, 2 women near UMD campus

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) said a man was robbed near the university’s College Park campus in the early hours of Sunday.

A man reported to the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) that he was leaving an elevator in an apartment at about 2:48 a.m. in the 8200 block of Baltimore Ave.

There, he was approached by three suspects – a man and two women – who demanded the victim let them up the elevator.

CVS to close more of its doors around the District

UMPD stated the man, however, didn’t have access to the elevator and the three assaulted him and took his property.

The victim broke free and called the police, sustaining minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call PGCPD (301) 352-1200.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.