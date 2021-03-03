Police: Man assaulted McDonald's manager

Dave Rogers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·2 min read

Mar. 3—NEWBURYPORT — Told he could not eat his fast-food meal at McDonald's restaurant on Storey Avenue due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Texas man became angry and attacked the manager, according to Newburyport District Court records.

Following the incident, John C. Holton, 70, was summonsed to court in mid-January on a charge of assault and battery, according to local police.

Holton was arraigned on the charge Tuesday and ordered to stay out of Newburyport while awaiting trial. Judge Peter Doyle also ordered Holton, who lived in Lincoln, Rhode Island, at the time of the incident Jan. 13, not to abuse the alleged victim.

Officer Derek Paru was told by the manager that even though the dining room was closed, Holton and his wife sat down at one of the tables about 12:15 p.m. and began eating.

When the manager asked them to leave, Holton and his wife refused. The manager then grabbed their drinks and placed them on a to-go tray. Holton then "went after" the manager and grabbed her arm, leaving a red mark, according to the officer's report.

A witness who stepped in to break up the altercation told the officer that he "felt the need to protect (the manager)" after seeing Holton attack her, the report said.

By the time Paru and Officer Charles Vorderis arrived, Holton and his wife were inside their U-Haul truck with the motor running.

Holton admitted they did not want to eat outside, but told officers he was merely trying to grab the drinks away from the manager. Holtdon also he was "suddenly grabbed from behind" by the witness.

Holton told police he was a disabled veteran who had a hard time hearing, Paru wrote in his report.

At Holton's arraignment, his wife told Doyle of her husband's condition and served as the conduit between the judge and her husband. She also told the judge they had recently moved to Texas and had no intention of returning to Newburyport.

Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Recommended Stories

  • Yugabyte announces $48M Series C as cloud native database makes enterprise push

    As demand for cloud native applications is growing, Yugabyte, makers of the cloud native, open source YugabyteDB database are seeing a corresponding rise in demand for their products, especially with large enterprise customers. Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round with participation from Greenspring Associates, Dell Technologies Capital, Wipro Ventures and 8VC. Kannan Muthukkaruppan, Yugabyte co-founder and president, says the startup saw a marked increase in interest in both the open source and commercial offerings in 2020 as the pandemic pushed many companies to the cloud faster than they might have gone otherwise, something many startup founders have pointed out to me.

  • Google says it won't adopt new tracking tech after phasing out cookies

    While we've written about attempts to build alternatives to cookies that track users across websites, Google says it won't be going down that route. The search giant had already announced that it will be phasing out support for third-party cookies in its Chrome browser. Today it went further, with David Temkin (Google's director of product management for ads privacy and trust) writing in a blog post that "once third-party cookies are phased out, we will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will we use them in our products." "We realize this means other providers may offer a level of user identity for ad tracking across the web that we will not — like [personally identifiable information] graphs based on people’s email addresses," Temkin continued.

  • Progressive Democrats’ landmark amendment to extend voting rights to prisoners fails in House

    119 Democrats reject amendment to sweeping voting rights legislation supported by some House leadership and ‘squad’ lawmakers

  • White House Residence Staffer Saw An Immediate Difference Between Trumps, Bidens

    "It’s like night and day," the White House worker told The New Yorker.

  • 'Very sad': At least 13 dead after truck slams into SUV carrying 25 near US-Mexico border

    At least 13 people died after an SUV with 25 passengers collided with a semitruck full of gravel near the U.S.-Mexican border in California.

  • Las Vegas Sands shuts door on U.S. gambling hub with $6.25 billion asset sale

    Las Vegas Sands Corp , founded by late casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, will sell its Vegas properties for $6.25 billion, exiting the U.S. gambling hot spot after three decades to focus on Asia, home to the world's largest gambling hub, Macau. The sale comes nearly two months after the death of Adelson - widely credited with helping transform the Chinese territory of Macau from a den of hard core gambling parlors into a center of luxury resorts and convention centers with revenue that now dwarfs Las Vegas. Las Vegas Sands said the deal underscores its strategy of reinvesting in its Asian operations, with a focus on Macau and Singapore.

  • Pandemic puts 1 in 3 nonprofits in financial jeopardy

    More than one-third of U.S. nonprofits are in jeopardy of closing within two years because of the financial harm inflicted by the viral pandemic, according to a study being released Wednesday by the philanthropy research group Candid and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. The study's findings underscore the perils for nonprofits and charities whose financial needs have escalated over the past year, well in excess of the donations that most have received from individuals and foundations. The researchers analyzed how roughly 300,000 nonprofits would fare under 20 scenarios of varying severity.

  • Second SC man arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot said he posed as ‘Antifa,’ FBI alleges

    “I got away with things others were shot or arrested for,” the man said in a text message, according to court documents.

  • Myanmar U.N. envoy, junta make rival claims to U.N. representation

    Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations in New York has formally staked his claim as the country's legitimate representative while the junta seeks to replace him in a dispute that will likely have to be settled by the world body's 193 member states. Myanmar state television announced on Saturday that Kyaw Moe Tun had been fired for betraying the country, a day after he urged countries to use "any means necessary" to reverse a Feb. 1 coup that ousted the nation's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. But in letters to the U.N. General Assembly president Volkan Bozkir and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken - seen by Reuters on Tuesday - Kyaw Moe Tun said he remains Myanmar's U.N. ambassador.

  • Biden news: Tanden drops out over Twitter row, as president says vaccines for all adults by May

    Follow the latest updates

  • What happened to George Floyd, whose alleged killer goes on trial next week

    The trial is one of the biggest civil rights cases in a generation

  • Exclusive: U.S. sanctions for Navalny poisoning may come on Tuesday - sources

    The United States is expected to impose sanctions to punish Russia for the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as early as Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said. President Joe Biden's decision to impose sanctions for Navalny's poisoning reflects a harder stance than taken by his predecessor, Donald Trump, who let the incident last August pass without punitive U.S. action. The sources said on Monday on condition of anonymity that the United States was expected to act under two executive orders: 13661, which was issued after Russia's invasion of Crimea but provides broad authority to target Russian officials, and 13382, issued in 2005 to combat the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

  • FBI investigating if Capitol officer Brian Sicknick was sprayed with chemical irritant

    Medical examiner is ‘awaiting toxicology results’ before releasing a report on the death

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • Pence breaks silence to condemn Democrats' sweeping voting reform bill

    In some of his most extensive remarks since Jan. 6, former Vice President Mike Pence wrote an op-ed Wednesday condemning House Democrats' sweeping election and anti-corruption proposal as an "unconstitutional power grab" by "leftists."Why it matters: Pence has largely stayed quiet since the Capitol insurrection, during which rioters were heard chanting "hang Mike Pence" after former President Trump promoted the claim that the vice president could block the certification of the Electoral College.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Writing in The Daily Signal, Pence repeated dubious claims that the 2020 election was "marked by significant voting irregularities."Be smart: While some irregularities occur in every election, state and federal officials have vouched for the election's security and integrity.Lawsuits challenging election results have been rejected by courts across the country, including the Supreme Court.What they're saying: "Polling shows that large numbers of Democrats did not trust the outcome of the 2016 election and that large numbers of Republicans still do not trust the outcome of the 2020 election," Pence wrote.Pence called the Democrats' reform bill, which the House will pass on Wednesday, "an unconstitutional, reckless, and anti-democratic bill that ... could permanently damage our republic." "Leftists not only want you powerless at the ballot box," wrote the former vice president, "they want to silence and censor anyone who would dare to criticize their unconstitutional power grab."Details: The Democrats' "For the People Act" first introduced in 2019, has provisions to restore voting rights for felons, expand early and absentee voting, set national standards for early voting and voter registration, allow voters to register online or on Election Day and prevent voter purges.Pence argued that the bill would undercut efforts to reform elections at the state and local levels. He wrote that the bill "mandates the most questionable and abuse-prone election rules nationwide, while banning commonsense measures to detect, deter, and prosecute election fraud."The bottom line: Pence called the events of Jan. 6 "tragic" and said they "deprived the American people of a substantive discussion in Congress about election integrity in America." He did not once mention the name "Trump."Go deeper: Democrats' sweeping reform bill Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • National Guard chief says it took over 3 hours for Pentagon leaders to grant Jan. 6 request

    William Walker, commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, testified to the Senate on Wednesday that it took three hours and 19 minutes for Pentagon leadership to approve a request for National Guard assistance during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Why it matters: The timeline over when National Guard requests were made and granted has been a key point of contention in congressional hearings examining the security failures surrounding the Capitol riots.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.At House hearings last week, the former and current Capitol Police chiefs testified that the House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving took an hour to approve a request for National Guard backup. Irving denies the delay.Another discrepancy appeared to surface during Wednesday's hearing before the Senate Rules and Homeland Security committees.Walker testified he received a "frantic call" from Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund asking for National Guard assistance at 1:49 p.m., and that he immediately relayed the request to Army leadership. The approval came from acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and was relayed to Walker via "Army Senior Leaders" at 5:08 p.m., according to the testimony.But in a separate prepared statement, acting Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security Robert Salesses testified that Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy received Miller's approval at 4:32 p.m., and ordered National Guard forces to depart for the Capitol.Of note: Walker also told the Senate on Wednesday that the D.C. National Guard received "immediate approval" to deploy forces during Black Lives Matter protests last summer, in contrast to the delays faced during the Jan. 6 riots by Trump supporters.This story is developing. Please check back for updates.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • How some people can end up living at airports for months – even years – at a time

    Mehran Karimi Nasseri sits among his belongings in a 2004 photograph taken at Charles de Gaulle Airport, where he lived for nearly 18 years. Eric Fougere/VIP Images/Corbis via Getty ImagesIn January, local authorities arrested a 36-year-old man named Aditya Singh after he had spent three months living at Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport. Since October, he had been staying in the secure side of the airport, relying on the kindness of strangers to buy him food, sleeping in the terminals and using the many bathroom facilities. It wasn’t until an airport employee asked to see his ID that the jig was up. Singh, however, is far from the first to pull off an extended stay. After more than two decades studying the history of airports, I’ve come across stories about individuals who have managed to take up residence in terminals for weeks, months and sometimes years. Interestingly, though, not all of those who find themselves living in an airport do so of their own accord. Blending in with the crowd Whether it’s in video games like “Airport City” or scholarship on topics like “airport urbanism,” I’ll often see the trope that airports are like “mini cities.” I can see how this idea germinates: Airports, after all, have places of worship, policing, hotels, fine dining, shopping and mass transit. But if airports are cities, they’re rather strange ones, in that those running the “cities” prefer that no one actually takes up residence there. Nonetheless, it is possible to live in airports because they do offer many of the basic amenities needed for survival: food, water, bathrooms and shelter. And while airport operations do not necessarily run 24/7, airport terminals often open very early in the morning and stay open until very late at night. Many of the facilities are so large that those determined to stay – such as the man at O'Hare – can find ways to avoid detection for quite some time. One of the ways would-be airport residents avoid detection is to simply blend in with the crowds. Before the pandemic, U.S. airports handled 1.5 million to 2.5 million passengers on any given day. Once the pandemic hit, the numbers dropped dramatically, falling below 100,000 during the early weeks of the crisis in the spring of 2020. Notably, the man who lived at O'Hare for a little over three months arrived in mid-October 2020 as passenger numbers were experiencing a rebound. He was discovered and apprehended only in late January 2021 – right when passenger numbers dropped considerably after the holiday travel peaks and during the resurgence of the coronavirus. Living in limbo Of course, not all of those who find themselves sleeping in a terminal necessarily want to be there. Travel by air enough and chances are that, at one time or another, you’ll find yourself in the category of involuntary short-term airport resident. While some people may book flights that will require them to stay overnight at the airport, others find themselves stranded at airports because of missed connections, canceled flights or bad weather. These circumstances seldom result in more than a day or two’s residency at an airport. It might not be the most comfortable bed, but at least it’s indoors. Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images Then there are those who unwittingly find themselves in an extended, indefinite stay. Perhaps the most famous involuntary long-term airport resident was Mehran Karimi Nasseri, whose story reportedly inspired the movie “The Terminal,” starring Tom Hanks. Nasseri, an Iranian refugee, was en route to England via Belgium and France in 1988 when he lost the papers that verified his refugee status. Without his papers, he could not board his plane for England. Nor was he permitted to leave the Paris airport and enter France. He soon became an international hot potato as his case bounced back and forth among officials in England, France and Belgium. At one point French authorities offered to allow him to reside in France, but Nasseri turned down the offer, reportedly because he wanted to get to his original destination, England. And so he stayed at Charles de Gaulle Airport for nearly 18 years. He left only in 2006, when his declining health required hospitalization. Other long-term airport residents include Edward Snowden, the NSA leaker, who spent more than a month in a Russian airport in 2013 before receiving asylum. And then there is the saga of Sanjay Shah. Shah had traveled to England in May 2004 on a British overseas citizen passport. Immigration officials, however, refused him entry when it was clear he intended to immigrate to England, not merely stay there the few months his type of passport allowed. Sent back to Kenya, Shah feared leaving the airport, as he had already surrendered his Kenyan citizenship. He was finally able to leave after an airport residency of just over a year when British officials granted him full citizenship. More recently, the coronavirus pandemic has created new long-term involuntary airport residents. For example, an Estonian named Roman Trofimov arrived at Manila International Airport on a flight from Bangkok on March 20, 2020. By the time of his arrival, Philippine authorities had ceased issuing entry visas to limit the spread of COVID-19. Trofimov spent over 100 days in the Manila airport until personnel at the Estonian embassy were finally able to get him a seat on a repatriation flight. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.] The homeless find refuge While most involuntary airport residents long to leave their temporary home, there are some who have voluntarily attempted to make an airport their long-term abode. Major airports in both the United States and Europe have long functioned – though largely informally – as homeless shelters. Though homelessness and the homeless have a long history in the United States, many analysts see the 1980s as an important turning point in that history, as many factors, including federal budget cuts, the deinstitutionalization of the mentally ill and gentrification, led to a sharp rise in the number of homeless. It is in that decade that you can find the earliest stories about the homeless living at U.S. airports. In 1986, for example, the Chicago Tribune wrote about Fred Dilsner, a 44-year-old former accountant who had been living at O'Hare in Chicago for a year. The article indicated that homeless individuals had first started showing up at the airport in 1984, following the completion of the Chicago Transit Authority train link, which provided easy and cheap access. The newspaper reported that 30 to 50 people were living at the airport, but that officials expected the number could climb to 200 as the winter weather set in. This issue has persisted into the 21st century. News stories from 2018 reported a rise in the number of homeless at several large U.S. airports over the previous few years, including at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The coronavirus pandemic has added an additional public health concern for this group of airport denizens. For the most part, airport officials have tried to provide aid to these voluntary residents. At Los Angeles International Airport, for example, officials have deployed crisis intervention teams to work to connect the homeless to housing and other services. But it’s also clear that most airport officials would prefer a solution where airports no longer operated as homeless shelters.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Janet Bednarek, University of Dayton. Read more:How the homeless create homesIn an iconic airport terminal, the last vestiges of a bygone era Janet Bednarek does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • 'School of Rock' child star says their role led to bullying and becoming 'a raging addict'

    Rivkah Reyes said that while Jack Black and their castmates were all still in touch, the role as Katie led to self-harm and addiction for Reyes.

  • Schumer says "we'll have the votes" to pass COVID relief bill

    The Senate majority leader said that the Senate will take up President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill as early as Wednesday.

  • CNN: Pentagon watchdog says Ronny Jackson drank on duty and harassed staff

    Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) allegedly made "sexual and denigrating" comments about a female staffer, drank alcohol and took sleeping medication while working as White House physician, according to an official report obtained by CNN Tuesday night. The big picture: The Department of Defense inspector general's report stems from a years-long investigation into allegations against Jackson of alcohol abuse and overprescription of medication, which Jackson has called "false and fabricated." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.He withdrew his nomination as then-President Trump's nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary in 2018 because of the allegations.Of note: The DoD report was based on White House documents and interviews with 78 witnesses and covers his time as White House physician during the Obama and Trump administrations, per CNN.What they're saying: Jackson, who was elected to the House last November, said in a statement to CNN that Democrats were using the report "to repeat and rehash untrue attacks on my integrity."He told the Texas Tribune he was the "subject of a political hit job" three years ago."Today, a Department of Defense Inspector General report has resurrected those same false allegations from my years with the Obama Administration because I have refused to turn my back on President Trump," Jackson added.Representatives for both Jackson and the inspector general did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free