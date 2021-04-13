Police: Man assaulted a second woman he picked up on Water Street

Dan Holtz, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·4 min read

Apr. 13—EAU CLAIRE — A Menomonie man previously charged with stalking an intoxicated woman on Water Street, picking her up and then attempting to sexually assault her is accused by authorities of a similar scenario involving a second woman.

Larry A. Young, 28, 316 Third Ave. West, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

A $2,500 cash bail was set for Young, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman or Water Street.

Young returns to court Tuesday, April 20, for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman told police she was walking from the Water Street area to her residence at UW-Eau Claire around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 when a man in a dark-colored vehicle stopped and offered her a ride up the hill at Garfield and Roosevelt avenues.

Once she got in the car, the woman said the man locked the doors and commented on how pretty she was. He then started to touch her hands, thighs and genital area outside her clothing.

The woman said she screamed for him to stop a couple of times but he continued touching her.

When they arrived at her residence hall, the woman said she attempted to get out of the vehicle. But the man then grabbed and groped her.

The woman said she managed to get the door open and got out of the car.

Young was identified as the suspect after he was arrested for similar conduct in March. The woman targeted Young as her assailant on March 30 after viewing a photo lineup.

Young was previously charged with felony counts of stalking resulting in bodily harm, strangulation and suffocation and attempted second-degree sexual assault, and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault for an incident that authorities say occurred March 17.

According to the criminal complaint in that case:

A woman told police she was out at the bars on Water Street on March 17 and was intoxicated. She was going to stay at an Eau Claire motel that night.

The woman said she was approached by a man in a car, who told her that her friends called him to pick her up. After a short conversation, the woman said, she got into the man's vehicle.

At one point, the man began to rub her leg and she pushed his hand away. The man pulled into a storage unit facility near Craig Road and said he needed payment. The woman said her friend would pay him; the man said he didn't want money.

The man then rubbed the woman's thigh and vaginal area over her tights. She pushed his hand away and he began to choke her with his other hand. He also attempted to tear open the woman's tights.

The man told the woman to get out of the car after she poked him in the eye. She got out and ran away.

Police viewed surveillance video of the Water Street area on the night of March 17.

A man driving a dark-colored car parked in front of the woman when she was sitting on the curb outside of The Pickle. He got out, lit a cigarette and appeared to be looking around.

The man got back into the car. He was seen driving by and parking near the woman several times while she was outside the tavern.

The man then picked the woman up and drove away.

Police located the suspect vehicle on Water Street on a later date and found it was registered to Young. Young was alone and did not enter any taverns. He seemed to be watching the crowds and paying attention to women who were alone.

Police deployed female undercover officers to the area the same night. They were eventually contacted by Young multiple times over the course of several hours. He repeatedly tried to coerce them into his vehicle.

Young was arrested without incident.

Young admitted to picking up the woman on March 17, but denied having any sexual contact with her. Young said the woman got out of his car, walked away, and he didn't know why.

Recommended Stories

  • Marking catalytic converter can be a DIY job

    St. Paul police on Saturday held an auto care clinic in which the department marked catalytic converters with brightly colored paint to make them less appealing to thieves. The Police Department staged the event after seeing a sharp increase in thefts of the pollution-control devices, which are coated with precious metals like palladium, rhodium and platinum. There have been 560 thefts ...

  • Republicans Ridiculed For Gifting Trump 'Made Up' Tiny Bowl Award

    Florida Sen. Rick Scott awarded Trump the inaugural “Champion for Freedom” award at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend.

  • Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards

    U.S. recession drama "Nomadland", about a community of van dwellers, was the big winner at Britain's BAFTA awards on Sunday, scooping best film and prizes for its Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao and leading actress Frances McDormand. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However film stars Hugh Grant and Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared in person at London's Royal Albert Hall while Renee Zellweger and Anna Kendrick joined from a Los Angeles studio to present the awards.

  • Boehner slams Trump's conduct during the 2020 election, says the former president 'abused' his loyalists

    "He stepped all over their loyalty to him by continuing to say things that just weren't true," Boehner told USA Today about Trump and his followers.

  • Pacific island devotees of Prince Philip send their condolences

    The chief of an indigenous group in the South Pacific island of Vanuatu that venerated Prince Philip offered condolences to Britain's royal family on Sunday and recalled meeting the late prince during a visit to England. "The connection between the people on the Island of Tanna and the English people is very strong," said Chief Yapa of Ikunala village, Tanna. "We are sending condolence messages to the royal family and the people of England."

  • Carnival-loving, eloquent Soeder wants to be Germany's first Bavarian chancellor

    Dismissed for decades by critics as a country bumpkin who loves silly carnival costumes, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Sunday that he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor, provided he had the bloc's full backing. Angela Merkel, who has clocked up four election victories and led Europe's biggest economy for 16 years, is not standing for a fifth term when Germany goes to the polls in September. This means the parliamentary bloc formed by her Christian Democrats (CDU) and their sister party, Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), must decide on a candidate.

  • Kansas City activists organize Plaza protest after police killing of Daunte Wright

    Daunte Wright, 20, was killed during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis on Sunday.

  • 'Minari' star Yuh-Jung Youn thanks 'snobbish' British people during BAFTA acceptance speech

    Yuh-Jung Youn picked up best supporting actress at this year's BAFTA Awards for her performance in "Minari."

  • Bill barring trans athletes from sports could cost SC chance to host NCAA championships

    The NCAA Board of Governor’s said their policy “directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected.”

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Panthers land former No. 4 overall pick, hang on to Driedger

    Deadline day is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever for the Florida Panthers.

  • ‘Stellar performance’ vaults Kentucky singer Alyssa Wray into ‘American Idol’ Top 16

    “That was totally a vibe,” judge Katy Perry said.

  • Prince William paid tribute to his 'extraordinary' grandfather Prince Philip, saying his life was 'defined by service'

    Prince William's statement on Prince Philip's death was published on the Royal Family's website on Monday.

  • Daunte Wright killing - latest: State of emergency as more protests expected and mayor takes control of police

    Follow the latest developments live

  • 14 Ways to Do Memphis Without Doing Memphis

    You don't have to commit to full-on maximalism to make a statement Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Taiwan: 'Record number' of China jets enter airspace

    Beijing sends 25 military aircraft into Taiwan as the US warns against an 'increasingly aggressive' China.

  • Tkachuk scores 2 as Senators beat Jets 4-2

    Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Connor Brown extended his franchise-record goal-scoring streak to eight games and the Ottawa Senators beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 Monday night. Evgenii Dadonov also scored and Thomas Chabot and Josh Norris each had two assists as Ottawa rallied from two goals down and ended a four-game losing streak. Anton Forsberg was impressive in goal after a shaky start with 24 saves.

  • Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury. Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office. In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.

  • ‘The Talk’ Hosts Fire Back at Sharon Osbourne’s Claim She Was ‘Set Up’

    Valerie Macon/AFP/GettyAs it returned to air Monday, CBS’s The Talk spent a full hour reckoning with the on-air tirade Sharon Osbourne launched last month. Host Sheryl Underwood—who endured the brunt of Osbourne’s rage during her March meltdown defending Piers Morgan’s vile implosion over Meghan Markle—opened The Talk by telling the audience, “We need to process the events of that day and what happened since so we can get to the healing... And we will also show you how anyone can become more comfortable with discussing important issues and having difficult conversations.” The show invited Donald Grant, executive director at Mindful Training Solutions, and trauma therapist Anita Phillips to join Monday’s episode.Underwood said she has not spoken with Osbourne since their exchange in March, when she told Osbourne she was providing “validation” to racist views and remarks. She said she has not received a call from Osbourne, but did ignore text messages amid the network’s internal investigation for fear that she was not supposed to communicate with her former co-host. Sharon Osbourne Just Blew Up Her Career Over Meghan MarkleOsbourne has issued a statement in which she said she “panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist.” She announced her departure later in March.“Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying,” she wrote.In the moment when Osbourne grew heated, Underwood said, “I didn’t want to escalate things... because I thought I was having a conversation with a friend. But also, I knew I had to be an example for others to follow because I didn’t want to be perceived as the angry Black woman, and that really scared me. I didn’t want to be that, and I wanted to remain calm and remain focused.”Underwood said that if Osbourne greeted her “warmly and sincerely,” she would return the gesture “because we’ve been together on this show for 10 years. So I want people to understand when you’re friends with somebody, you stay friends.”“I wanted to be an example for every woman that might be on a job somewhere and be faced with something like that,” Underwood said, “but definitely Black women who have to manage not just their own expectations and responses but we have to manage ourselves and we’re a family. Regardless of your background, every day there’s some woman going through something like this.”“I think when you go back and watch what happened in that episode, you will see two Black women walking the same tightrope that Black women are walking every single day in the workplace,” Welteroth added. “As Sheryl said, we knew that we had to stay composed in that situation. Even in the face of someone who was, A, not listening, and B, went off the rails into disrespect.”Welteroth also took a moment to address “the false accusations that are swirling in the press” that she and Underwood “attacked a woman on air and were part of some conspiracy.”The idea that Osbourne was somehow set up, Welteroth said, “is absolutely categorically false. And I think it’s really important that people hear that. Because if you actually watch what happened on that episode, what you will see is two women who were maintaining their composure, their dignity, and a sense of respect every step of the way. And we were not heard.”A representative for Osbourne did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Erika Jayne breaks her silence on divorce drama and her husband's legal battles in new 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' trailer

    A lawsuit alleges that Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi are using their divorce to hide money meant for the orphans and widows of plane crash victims.

  • LA woman arrested for keeping $1.2 million accidentally deposited into her account

    Kelyn Spadoni, 33, of Harvey, Louisiana, allegedly refused to return more than $1.2 million she mistakenly received from Charles Schwab & Co. According to Nola.com, the suspect allegedly immediately transferred them to another account. “She secreted it, and they were not able to access it,” said a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Capt. Jason Rivarde. Before receiving the funds, Spadoni had opened an account with Charles Schwab & Co. in January.