Police: Man assaulted teen in DCF custody

Feb. 25—State police arrested a Bristol man this month who is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl who was in custody of the state Department of Children and Families.

The man, Jayquan Howard, 28, was charged Feb. 19 with second-degree sexual assault and illegal sexual contact.

He was released on $100,000 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior on March 21.

The affidavit supporting his arrest provides the following details:

Police began their investigation in February of 2021, after the coordinator of the DCF program the girl was part of reported concerns that she may be involved in criminal activity.

A search warrant was obtained for the girl's cellphone, and a review of messages found numerous conversations with a number that was later traced to Howard.

The conversations appeared to show the two had met in person numerous times and alluded to a sexual relationship.

When police spoke to the girl, she told them how she met Howard on a dating app, and had told him she was 19 years old.

Her original plan was to meet with Howard to steal his car and sell it in Hartford.

She didn't get a chance to take his keys, so that never happened, she said.

They later met up again, began a sexual relationship, and met in person around seven times in January and February of 2021, including in East Hartford, the girl said.

When state police spoke with Howard, he admitted that he had sex with the girl once or twice, but said he believed she was older.

— Matthew P. Knox

