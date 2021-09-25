Police say man assaulted train conductor who asked him to ‘put a mask on’

The alleged assault took place at Braintree Commuter Rail Station south of Boston (Google Maps)

A Massachusetts man has been charged with assault for allegedly attacking a rail conductor who asked him to put a mask on.

Daniel Libby, 40, swore at the conductor and refused to put on a mask, and then shoved the conductor and used his shoulder to force his way off the train, police say.

Officers from Massachusetts Bay Transport Authority (MBTA) Transit Police were called to Braintree Commuter Rail Station at 5.20pm on Wednesday evening.

According to a press release, Mr Libby refused to cooperate when officers told him to get off the train and give them his name after they told him the victim wished to pursue assault charges.

“Libby refused to cooperate with the officers and would not comply with any requests,” MBTA Transit Police said.

He was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery on a public official.

Face coverings are compulsory on trains, buses and stations for all riders within the MBTA system, including those who have been fully vaccinated.

Attacks on transit workers have skyrocketed during the pandemic.

In Baltimore, three bus drivers have been shot dead in the past year, while in New York hundreds of subway staff have been assaulted since mask-wearing was mandated at the start of the pandemic.

Fines of $50 were introduced this week for anyone caught travelling on New York’s MTA without a mask.

Read More

University professor dies in freak accident on subway stairs

Police hunt attacker who kicked woman down New York subway escalator

Man punches deaf commuter in New York subway days after punching another woman