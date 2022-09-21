Police say man assaults officers who find him in middle of roadway

Sep. 21—A man who police say was walking in the middle of Bedford Street was jailed Monday, accused of assaulting two Johnstown officers who found him at 1 a.m., authorities said.

City police charged Nasir A. Reynolds, 18, with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

He also was charged with false identification to law enforcement, disorderly conduct and summary violations including public drunkenness.

According to a complaint affidavit, police said they found Reynolds walking in the middle of the road at 1 a.m. Monday between Horner Street and the Johnstown Expressway overpass.

Reynolds said he was walking home and gave police a false name and date of birth.

Police tried detaining Reynolds when he allegedly fought with officers in the middle of the roadway. One officer fell to the ground was later taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where was treated for bruises and abrasions, the affidavit said.

Reynolds ran from the scene and police said they deployed a taser after cornering him in the area of Main and Adams streets.

Reynolds was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michel Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bond