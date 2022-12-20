Police: Man assaults teen after giving her marijuana

Dec. 20—A Westmont Borough man was jailed Monday, accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in Richland Township in October after plying her with marijuana, authorities allege.

Richland Township police Detective Kevin Gaudlip charged Justin Patrick Adolph, 30, of the 200 block of Blair Street, with one count each of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, open lewdness and indecent exposure.

He also was charged with six counts of corruption of minors and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor.

Adolph was picked up on an arrest warrant.

According to a complaint affidavit, he allegedly showed the girl pornography and gave her marijuana.

Criminal charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the girl on Nov. 21 at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.

Adolph was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $200,000 bond.

Online court records show Adolph was sentenced in Cambria County court in February 2013 to 11 1/2 months to 23 months in the county prison for statutory sexual assault.