Police: Man assaults woman in her Marysville home during burglary

Detectives are investigating an assault that took place during a burglary in Marysville, according to the Marysville Police Department.

At about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, police responded a burglary and assault in the 17400 block of 27th Avenue.

When officers arrived, a woman told them she was home alone when an unknown man came into her house and grabbed her from behind, pulling her down to the ground.

The woman said she was able to break free from the man and she was able to get to a handgun inside a bag nearby.

The woman hit the man in the head and he ran out the back door.

Marysville police attempted to track the man with K9, but were unsuccessful.

The man is described as white, between 40 and 50 years old, and between 5 feet 1 inch and 6 feet tall. He had brown eyes with long brown or dark-colored hair.

The man also had a full beard and a tattoo of a teardrop at the corner of his left eye.

If you have information about this incident, contact Detective Perry at 360-363-8300.



