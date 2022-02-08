Police say man assaults woman, threatens kids with knife

Feb. 8—An East Conemaugh man was charged Friday with assaulting a woman and threatening to stab three children with a knife, authorities said.

East Conemaugh police charged Damian Ross Tingstrom, 29, of the 400 block of First Street with four counts of terroristic threats and one count each of simple assault, possessing an instrument of crime, disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to a criminal complaint, a domestic argument broke out Friday when Tingstrom allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to stab three children.

Tingstrom allegedly shoved the woman through the kitchen door frame and injured her eye.

When the woman telephoned police, Tingstrom threatened her life. He left the residence after dropping the knife in the kitchen, the complaint said.

Police later found Tingstrom walking in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, the complaint said.

Tingstrom was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and released on $50,000 unsecured bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.