Police: Man attacked 18-month-old twice in two days in Watervliet; Mother failed to get child medical care

Mar. 25—WATERVLIET — A Watervliet man attacked an 18-month-old child twice over a two-day period and the child's mother then failed to get the child medical attention, police said.

The child was treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Matthew M. Foster, 26, of Watervliet, was arrested this week and charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Police identified Foster as the boyfriend of the child's mother.

The child's mother, identified as Macy Bourbeau, 20, of Queensbury, was arrested and charged Thursday with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

The investigation began last Friday as Watervliet police detectives and the state Office of Children and Family Services responded to a local hospital to investigate a complaint of an assault against an 18-month-old child.

The investigation then led to Foster as the cause of the child's injuries and Bourbeau as failing to provide medical care, police said.

Foster was arraigned and ordered held without bail. Bourbeau was arraigned and released to return to court later.

