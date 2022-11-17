Police: Man attacked with machete near downtown EC

Nov. 17—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man faces three felony charges after police say he attacked another man with a machete near downtown Eau Claire.

The victim was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where multiple stitches were required to close a significant laceration on his head. Both of his arms were also heavily bandaged, police said.

Barek J. Wentworth, 34, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with first-degree reckless injury and two counts of bail jumping.

A $10,000 cash bail was set for Wentworth, which prohibits him from having contact with the victim and possessing weapons. He also must maintain absolute sobriety.

Wentworth returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

An off-duty police officer was leaving the Eau Claire Police Department at 4:47 a.m. Saturday when he noticed a trail of blood on the sidewalk on Grand Avenue. The blood was fresh.

As the officer followed the blood trail, a man came around the corner and asked for help. His face was completely covered in blood and he was still bleeding. He said a man struck him with a machete.

A second officer learned the assault occurred in the Graham Avenue parking ramp. He went to the ramp and talked with three people who were walking around the northwest corner of the ramp. He also found a five-foot pool of blood near the northwest exit door.

According to witness accounts, the man became upset with Wentworth because a female acquaintance was spending time with Wentworth.

Wentworth assaulted the man after the man threatened him, the witnesses said.

One witness said the machete had a 12-inch blade. Wentworth struck the man several times in the face. Wentworth then ran off and told the man he hopes he dies.

The man told police he felt he was going to die. When he saw all the blood, the man said he ran as fast as he could to the Police Department to try and get help. He felt he would have died if he hadn't run into the off-duty officer.

When speaking with an officer, Wentworth denied having any knowledge of an assault.

At the time of this incident, Wentworth was free on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. Conditions of that bond prohibited him from committing any new crimes and using or possessing dangerous weapons.

Wentworth is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer in July in Eau Claire County.

If convicted on the new charges, Wentworth could be sentenced to up to 21 years in prison.