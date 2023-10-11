Police: Man attempted to sexually assault woman with kids outside Oxford Valley Mall

Police are asking for the public’s help after a woman, with her kids present, was the victim of an attempted sexual assault outside the Oxford Valley Mall last week, authorities said Wednesday.

Middletown Township police said they are investigating the attack, which took place Oct. 6 outside Macy’s just before 7 p.m.

The suspect, who police described as a white or Hispanic male with dark short hair in his late teens or early 20s, followed the victim from the mall and through the parking lot to her car, where police allege he reached under the victim’s dress and grabbed her while she was loading her kids into the vehicle.

Police said the victim didn’t know the suspect, who was wearing a Penn State Nittany Lions sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and sneakers at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Anyone recognizing the suspect is asked to contact Middletown Det. John Beck at jbeck@mtpd.org or 215-750-3838; or Det. Lt. Steve Forman at sforman@mtpd.org or 215-750-3857.

More: 'Straw Hat Bandit' robbed 19 banks in Bucks County and Montco. Why he says it wasn't him

More: Prosecutors drop most charges against CBSD principal, but he's not out of jeopardy yet

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Man suspected of attempted sexual assault outside Oxford Valley Mall