Police say man attempted to watch women shower at Pensacola State College pool

A Pensacola man was arrested after he was caught allegedly trying to watch women shower in the restroom at the pool at Pensacola State College.

According to a PSC police arrest report, two victims reported that 34-year-old Quymine Brye was hanging around the lobby when they arrived to exercise in the pool Wednesday morning.

Upon finishing, the women proceeded to shower off and dress in the women’s restroom. One victim reported seeing Brye through the curtain when she exited the shower. When asked what he was doing in there, Brye reportedly ran out.

The report said Brye was seen on video surveillance going through peoples’ personal belongings. He reportedly entered the men’s and women’s restrooms after observing people going in and out of them, knowing the two victims had entered.

When officers detained Brye, he was found to be in possession of three pairs of women’s used underwear, according to the report.

Brye was booked into Escambia County Jail on a charge of voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor. He is being held on $2,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Quymine Brye charged with voyeur sex offense at Pensacola State campus