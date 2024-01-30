Police: Man attempting to cross tracks struck, killed by MBTA commuter train near Hyde Park Station

A person was struck and killed by an MBTA commuter rail train Tuesday evening while attempting to cross the train tracks, according to Transit Police officials.

Police say an adult man with a suitcase, was trespassing on the right of way when attempting to cross from one track to another at the MBTA Hyde Park Commuter Rail Station. While trying to make it over the fence which separates the tracks the man was struck by an outbound train.

Police confirmed the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Commuters should expect more than an hour delay during the evening rush hour due to heavy police activity, according to officials.

“All Franklin/Foxboro Line & Providence/Stoughton Line trains will temporarily bypass Back Bay, Ruggles, Forest Hills & Hyde Park due to police activity,” said MBTA officials.

Officials urge commuters to consider an Orange Line or Worcester/Needham Line connection.

✅Providence Line trains will make their regular stops between Route 128 and Wickford Junction/Stoughton.



✅Franklin Line trains will make their regular stops between Readville and Franklin/Foxboro.



⏱️Please expect delays. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 30, 2024

Foul play is not suspected and Transit Police detectives are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

“On behalf of the TPD and the entire MBTA organization we offer our most sincere condolences to the decedent’s family, loved ones and friends,” said police officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

