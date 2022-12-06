Police: Man attempts to entice 13-year-old girl to get into his car

An older white male attempted to entice a 13-year-old girl to get into his vehicle Sunday afternoon.

A 13-year-old girl was walking her dog when she was approached by the older man to get into his vehicle, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post.

She “ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help,” the spokesperson said.

The man was described to have a beard. He also drove a small silver/gray colored vehicle, the spokesperson described.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Township substation is investigating the incident and asking for information from the public to identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regional Dispatch Center non-emergency number at 937-225-4357(HELP).

“This young lady and her parents did everything they should have in this situation,” the spokesperson said. “We are asking all of our residents to remind their children to always be extra vigilant of their surroundings and to call 911 in the case of an emergency.”