Police: Man with ax arrested near Sun Mountain

Victoria Traxler, The Santa Fe New Mexican

Feb. 5—Santa Fe police arrested a man wielding an ax near the Sun Mountain Trailhead on Wednesday evening.

Interim Chief Paul Joye said officers responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. after being notified a man was seen with an ax. When police arrived, they found Marty Martinez, 40.

Martinez chopped at a utility pole on Old Santa Fe Trail, Joye said, but did not explain why.

Martinez was charged with criminal damage to property over $1,000. He was taken into custody and booked in the Santa Fe County jail.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories