Police: Man barks at customers, smashes window

Jan. 3—ASHLAND — A man appeared to have a little too much to drink Monday after police said he caused a commotion at the Winchester Avenue McDonald's when he barked at customers and headbutted windows at the restaurant.

Thomas H. Rouse, 46, of no fixed address — in true Ernest T. Bass fashion — chucked a rock through the front window of the Golden Arches, shattering it, court records show.

When Ashland Police arrived at the scene, records show they immediately smelled a heavy scent of booze emitting from the suspect.

Officers asked if he'd been drinking, to which Rouse responded "a lot," according to his citation.

Rouse was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication and first-degree criminal mischief. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on no bond.