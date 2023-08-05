Police: Man barricaded in Bristol home threatened churches, police

A Connecticut man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly barricaded himself in his Bristol home and made threats against police on social media after they tried to serve him an arrest warrant Thursday for allegedly threatening churches, according to police.

Michael Pickering, 41, was identified by Farmington police after allegedly making anti-Catholic threats against two Farmington churches, St. Mary’s Church and St. Patrick’s Church, according to the Farmington Police Department.

A warrant was issued for Pickering’s arrest and officers from Farmington and Bristol reportedly tried to arrest Pickering on Thursday afternoon. However, Pickering allegedly refused to leave his house, police said.

Police then learned that Pickering was barricading himself in his home and was making additional threats against police on social media, police said.

Pickering was arrested on the warrant on Friday and was charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, second-degree stalking, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree harassment, police said.

He was being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court in Hartford on Monday, police said.

According to the Farmington Police Department, there is also an active warrant for Pickering out of Bristol for his threatening behavior against members of the Bristol Police Department. Bristol police did not immediately respond to requests for information.