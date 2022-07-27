Police: Man who barricaded self in Worcester apartment taken into custody

The scene on East Kendall Street early Wednesday afternoon.

WORCESTER — A police tactical unit was called to a three-decker on East Kendall Street after a man barricaded himself in a first-floor apartment.

The scene unfolded about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with authorities evacuating residents of other floors.

Access to the area, off Belmont Street, was blocked.

The man had a .22-caliber rifle, police said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the man was taken into custody.

Police were at the apartment building to arrest the man on a warrant, police said.

