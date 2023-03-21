Police: Man barricades self after pursuit ends on 5th Street Bridge

Mar. 20—A 38-year-old man barricaded himself somewhere near the 5th Street Bridge on Saturday after a "low-speed pursuit" ended at the base of the off ramp on the Yuba City side of the bridge, officials confirmed with the Appeal on Monday.

After images and reports of the incident alarmed area residents on Saturday, the Appeal was able to confirm with at least one area law enforcement agency on what led to the response.

Katy Goodson, public information officer for the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, said Monday that the incident on Saturday started as a traffic stop in Marysville involving 38-year-old Robert Hubbard. She said Hubbard was wanted by the Yuba City Police Department for a domestic violence incident.

Goodson said the traffic stop turned into a "short" and "low-speed pursuit" before Hubbard reportedly crashed into a flower bed at the base of the off ramp going into Yuba City from Marysville.

"We knew that Hubbard was wanted by YCPD for a domestic violence incident," Goodson said in an email. "He initially barricaded himself and the SWAT team was initiated but fortunately he surrendered peacefully after some negotiations."

Hubbard was booked into Sutter County Jail on charges that include possession of a controlled substance and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship. Goodson said the Yuba County Sheriff's Department would file charges against Hubbard for the related felony pursuit and resisting arrest.

The Yuba City Police Department did not respond to questions as of press time Monday.