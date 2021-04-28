Apr. 28—Police: Man beat woman with wooden log in Union County

MIFFLINBURG — State police arrested Clarence W. Rossman, 46, of Lewistown, on accusations he beat a woman with a wooden log Tuesday in a wooded area off Snake Hill Road in Buffalo Township, Union County.

Troopers met the accuser about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday after the alleged assault occurred. Her head was bloodied and she was severely bruised about her chest and back, according to police.

The accuser said she and Rossman were on a motorcycle ride when they pulled off the road and walked into the woods east of Buffalo Creek Road. An argument ensued followed by the assault, police said. The accuser estimated the log at 30 inches long and 8 inches in diameter, police said.

Police located Rossman at the pull off area and took him into custody. Trooper Kaitlyn Derrick, the arresting officer, said Rossman became belligerent in the patrol vehicle.

Derrick charged Rossman with aggravated assault, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats. Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg, arraigned Rossman on the charges and ordered he be held in county jail on $25,000 cash bail.

— ERIC SCICCHITANO